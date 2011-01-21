Mazel Tov!

A little over a year after tying the knot with beau Jared Kushner, 30, in a private Jewish ceremony in October 2009, Ivanka Trump is pregnant with their first child.

"I have been wanting to share some amazing news with you all for some time ... I'm pregnant!" the "Celebrity Apprentice" co-host and jewelry designer, 29, wrote on her Twitter account Friday. "Jared and I couldn't be more excited."

Adds a source, "She's due this summer."

Trump herself told UsMagazine.com last year that newlywed life was going great.

"It's the best -- I love it," she said, adding, her favorite part was "coming home everyday to your best friend. That's what I love the most"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs are pregnant

Find out where your relationship is going in 2011

Learn all about 'The Apprentice' on MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list babies

PHOTOS: See Ivanka and Jared's beautiful wedding

PHOTOS: Check out what other celebs are expecting