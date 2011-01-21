Ivanka Trump is Pregnant
Mazel Tov!
A little over a year after tying the knot with beau Jared Kushner, 30, in a private Jewish ceremony in October 2009, Ivanka Trump is pregnant with their first child.
"I have been wanting to share some amazing news with you all for some time ... I'm pregnant!" the "Celebrity Apprentice" co-host and jewelry designer, 29, wrote on her Twitter account Friday. "Jared and I couldn't be more excited."
Adds a source, "She's due this summer."
Trump herself told UsMagazine.com last year that newlywed life was going great.
"It's the best -- I love it," she said, adding, her favorite part was "coming home everyday to your best friend. That's what I love the most"
RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
Find out where your relationship is going in 2011
Learn all about 'The Apprentice' on MSN
RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:
PHOTOS: Adorable A-list babies
PHOTOS: See Ivanka and Jared's beautiful wedding
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 12 hours ago Take a look back at Penelope Cruz's life in photos