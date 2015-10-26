Mother-of-three-to-be! Ivanka Trump revealed her small, yet growing baby bump on Oct. 26.

The 33-year-old posted a mirror selfie on Instagram to reveal her changing body while donning a floral fit-and-flare dress.

"I love this little baby bump—and can't wait to see it grow!! Four and a half months to go to baby no. 3!" she captioned the pic.

Donald Trump's daughter announced she was expecting her third child with husband Jared Kushner in September.

Ivanka shared her pregnant snap just a day after she and Jared celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

On Oct. 25, she posted a sweet throwback photo from her wedding.

"Today marks six incredible years of marriage to the love of my life and my best friend. He's an inspiration to me daily, and constantly motivates me to be a better mother, wife and individual. I can't imagine feeling more blessed or more in love. Happy anniversary baby!" she captioned the black and white picture of her and 34-year-old husband enjoying their first dance.

Their wedding was held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Oct. 25, 2009.