Baby on board! Just a few hours after announcing that she is expecting a third child with her husband, Ivanka Trump stunned on the red carpet, showing off her growing baby bump.

Wearing a strapless light gray dress, Ivanka was all smiles while attending the New York City premiere of "He Named Me Malala" on Sept. 24, her barely-there belly could be seen with just a hint of a growth.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump's daughter broke the news of her pregnancy on Facebook in a cute video starring her two children, Arabella, 4, and Joseph, 23 months. In the announcement, her eldest child shouts "Baby one!" as she holds up the number. Then, Joseph shouted "Baby two!" Ivanka then held up a oversized number 3 and joyfully exclaims '"Baby three."

The gleeful mom then asked her two children if they are happy. Her eldest nods her approval. Her youngest humorously says no, much to Ivanka's surprise.

She captioned her video, "I have some very exciting news to share!!" She then posted some funny outtakes in trying especially to get her youngest son to take part in the video. He seemed on the verge of a tantrum at times.

After her formal announcement, Ivanka's father took to Twitter to publicly congratulate his daughter, writing, "So happy about my daughter @IvankaTrump's announcement that she will be having a baby this spring. Congratulations!"

The child is due in the Spring of 2016.