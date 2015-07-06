Back on? Just a few days after reports indicated that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin had split for the umpteenth time, the duo was arm-in-arm in Big Apple.

People magazine said that the duo spent the Fourth of July together and several Twitter users saw the power couple waltzing around New York, as well.

"They were walking arm-in-arm, in a hurry it seemed," a source who spotted them at Central Park said. "It looked like they were dressed for date night."

A Twitter user said he saw them riding bikes through Battery Park, as well. While in New York, Jen attended an exhibit opening with her "Hunger Games" costars.

People quotes a source saying that Chris is "happier than ever" with J. Law.

Last week, it was reported that the relationship had "ran its course." The off-and-on couple has been dating since August 2014.