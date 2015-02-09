Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart are clearly back on.

The off-and-on couple may be trying to keep their rekindled romance on the down low, but they were spotted together over the weekend, confirming they are either the friendliest exes ever or they're back together.

We're going with the latter.

J. Lo and Casper were seen earlier in the week as well, trying to avoid paparazzi photos of them together. But there was no avoiding the TMZ cameras as they partied together at a VIP area during a Roc Nation party on Feb. 7.

The couple split last June after two and a half years. Since then, they've been spotted together multiple times. J. Lo was recently linked to her younger "Boy Next Door" co-star, but Casper still seems to be the apple of her eye.