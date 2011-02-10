By Rebecca Silverstein, with reporting by Ericka Goodman

New York Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday, and Wonderwall has been busy chatting up the stars. First up, Jennifer Love Hewitt, who attended the BCBG Max Azria Ready-to-Wear Fall 2011 presentation with ever-present boyfriend Alex Beh on her arm. Check out our exclusive interview, where J. Love spills about style, sexiness and more.

WONDERWALL: What other shows are you excited to attend this Fashion Week?

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT: Max Azria on the 13th and a couple more. But we aren't exactly sure.

WW: How would you describe your personal style?

JLH: I like to be comfortable but girly. That's my motto.

WW: Which celebrity's style do you most admire?

JLH: Oh my God, J.Lo! That girl has some amazing clothes.

WW: Would you love to raid her closet?

JLH: I'd love to accidentally get locked in J.Lo's closet for two days and take pictures in all her amazing clothes. No, seriously!

WW: The Grammys are this weekend. Do you have any favorites?

JLH: I love Katy Perry. I hope she wins something. I mean, how could you not love that girl, right? She's just really got something about her, you know?

WW: What are your Oscar picks this year?

JLH: I'm really rooting for "Black Swan," "The Fighter" and "The King's Speech." You can't go wrong with Natalie Portman or Colin Firth!

WW: How do you stay sexy and stylish during the winter months?

JLH: Oh my gosh, I don't know if I've ever been sexy, ha! All I can do is try my best!

At this point, Jennifer's boyfriend Alex chimed in. "You're plenty sexy; you're always sexy!" he gushed. Well played, dude. Though we're still not convinced his fate will be any different than the ghosts-of-J.Love-ex-boyfriends-past who came before him.