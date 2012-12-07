Jennie Garth is struggling to come to terms with her estranged husband Peter Facinelli's new romance, saying his blossoming relationship with Jaimie Alexander is hard to accept.

The "Twilight" hunk split from Garth in March after 11 years of marriage, and he recently began dating Alexander, his co-star in TV drama "Nurse Jackie."

Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" regular Garth says it is tough to watch Facinelli move on to another woman, even though she is quietly dating too.

She tells People.com, "I think there will come a time when it won't sting so bad. But I'm not quite there yet."

Garth and Facinelli share custody of their three daughters Luca, Lola and Fiona.