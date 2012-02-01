NEW YORK (AP) -- Rapper Ja Rule has been getting advice behind bars from two once high-powered men: ex-New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi and ex-Tyco International CEO Dennis Kozlowski.

RELATED: 2011 Year in Review: Trouble With the Law

The rapper's real name is Jeffrey Atkins. He's serving two years for gun possession at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Oneida, N.Y.

RELATED: Adam Lambert Arrested in Finland

He tells the Daily News in an interview: "Outside, you don't meet guys like this every day."

RELATED: Armie Hammer Busted for Marijuana

The high school dropout says both men have urged him to pursue higher education. The rapper says Kozlowski also advised him to buy airline stock and study business. Ja Rule will be taking college-level courses later this month.

Hevesi was convicted in a pay for play corruption scheme. Kozlowski was convicted of fraud and larceny involving more than $100 million in bonuses.