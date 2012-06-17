Just weeks after receiving the best news of his life in becoming a first-time parent with fiancee Lisa Stelly, Jack Osbourne was given some bad news. The documentary producer revealed to People that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I was just angry and frustrated and kept thinking, 'Why now?'" the 26-year-old son of Ozzy Osbourne told the news source during an exclusive interview that included his mother, Sharon. "I've got a family and that's what's supposed to be the most important thing."

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that attacks the central nervous system, affecting the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. The onset of the disease usually shows up in young adults and the severity varies from person to person.

