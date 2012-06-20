Jack Osbourne got a standing ovation from the audience on The Talk Wednesday. Appearing on live TV for the first time since announcing he has multiple sclerosis, Jack, 26, joined his mom Sharon and her chat show co-hosts for an emotional discussion about his diagnosis.

"Honestly, I'm fine," said Jack to thunderous applause.

An automimmune disorder which affects the brain and spinal chord, MS can cause problems with muscle control, vision, balance and thinking. For Jack (whose dad is rocker Ozzy Osbourne), the first struggle has been with his vision. "Ultimately that is the toughest thing with this disease that I'm learning, one minute you can be fine, and the next I went blind in my right eye. It's a completely unpredictable disease."

Thankfully, his vision is "back to about 80 percent now. They don't know if it will ever improve beyond that, but everyone's different," he said.

He added, "[My vision] will return to some capacity but like I said, everyone is different, some people are left with a blind spot, some people return a 100%, some people never even get anything back, so it's hit or miss."

