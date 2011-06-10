Jack White, Karen Elson Throw Party to Celebrate Divorce

Reporting by USMagazine

Well, that's amicable!

The White Stripes' Jack White and British fashion model/musician Karen Elson are ending their six-year marriage -- and they're throwing a party to mark the occasion!

White, 35, and Elson, 32, made their announcement via e-vite sent out to friends and family on Friday.

"We remain dear and trusted friends and co-parents to our wonderful children," the message reads. After meeting on the set of a White Stripes video, the couple married on a canoe in the Amazon River in Brazil in June 2005 ,and have a daughter Scarlett, 5, and son Henry, 3.

"We feel so fortunate for the time we have shared and the time we will continue to spend both separately and together watching our children grow," added the duo in their email.

"In honor of that time shared, we are throwing a divorce party," continued the unusual missive. "An evening together in Nashville to reaffirm our friendship and celebrate the past and future with close friends and family."

White's exes before Elson included Renee Zellweger, socialite Heidi Davis and his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White. The duo briefly pretended to the press that they were siblings before confirming that they were a romantic item. They married in 1996 and divorced four years later. The White Stripes formally announced the end of the band in February 2011.

