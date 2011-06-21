Ryan Dunn, the "Jackass" star who died in a car accident on Monday morning, was no stranger to danger and apparently, he brought that love of danger to the roads.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Dunn received 23 driving citations in the 13 years before his death. The actor, who was reportedly driving at 130 mph before the crash, was cited 10 times for speeding and careless driving, three more citations were for driving with a suspended license and in 2005 he was cited for a DUI.

Those charges were dropped when he completed a probationary program.

Preliminary reports released Tuesday stated that Dunn and passenger Zachary Hartwell died of blunt and thermal trauma, and although a photo of Dunn and Hartwell drinking was tweeted a few hours before the crash, toxicology reports aren't expected for a few weeks.

