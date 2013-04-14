LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball has scored a rare hit in Hollywood as the Jackie Robinson tale "42" took in $27.3 million to claim the weekend box-office championship.

The Warner Bros. film biography easily beat an established franchise in "Scary Movie 5." According to studio estimates Sunday, the Weinstein Co. sequel opened in second-place with $15.2 million, the smallest debut for the horror-comedy series.

Three of the previous four "Scary Movie" installments had debuts of $40 million or more.

On the other hand, "42" outdid the usual expectations for baseball movies, which usually do modest business at best. Box-office trackers had expected "42" to pull in less than $20 million.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman as Robinson and Harrison Ford as Brooklyn Dodgers boss Branch Rickey, who brought No. 42 into the Major Leagues.