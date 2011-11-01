LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The doctor charged in Michael Jackson's death said Tuesday he will not testify in his own defense.

Dr. Conrad Murray told a judge about his decision outside the presence of jurors.

"My decision is I will not testify in this matter," Murray said.

Murray's attorneys said they would call no further witnesses, and prosecutors were considering whether to call any rebuttal witnesses.

Murray had left the possibility open Monday that he might take the witness stand, telling Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor that he had not yet made a final decision.

The judge had advised Murray of his constitutional rights to testify or to remain silent.

Murray has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with Jackson's June 2009 death. He could face up to four years behind bars and the loss of his medical license if convicted.

Murray's statement came after hours of intense grilling by a prosecutor of Dr. Paul White, an anesthesia expert who has said he believes Jackson injected himself with the fatal dose of propofol when Murray left his bedside on June 25, 2009.

After asking only eight questions, Deputy District Attorney David Walgren had gotten White to acknowledge that Murray had repeatedly violated the physician's standard of care.

Throughout the day, White also told jurors that he would have never done what Murray was doing — giving Jackson propofol as a sleep aid.

AP Special Correspondent Linda Deutsch contributed to this report.

