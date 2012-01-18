LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prosecutors have withdrawn a request for the doctor convicted of Michael Jackson's death to pay restitution, because of a request from the singer's family.

Prosecutors had been seeking restitution from Conrad Murray, who was convicted in November of involuntary manslaughter. District attorney's spokeswoman Jane Robison says the office was told Jackson's family is no longer interested in restitution, and a hearing scheduled for Monday was canceled.

Jackson's parents have each filed civil lawsuits against the promoters of Jackson's final concerts. Jackson's father, Joseph, is suing Murray for wrongful death, although the former cardiologist has filed court documents stating he is indigent.

Murray was convicted in November of Jackson's June 2009 death. He is serving a four year jail sentence, although his term will be cut in half.