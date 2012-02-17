LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Michael Jackson's estate is suing the singer's former manager, claiming he mismanaged finances and made the pop superstar sign unconscionable contracts in the year before his death.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles accuses Tohme R. Tohme of siphoning money for his own benefit from agreements for Jackson's final concerts and the re-financing of debt on Neverland Ranch.

The suit also claims Tohme has refused to return Jackson's property and financial records.

Tohme's attorney Paul Malingagio did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Tohme has battled for access to estate financial records so he can estimate how much he is owed.

Estate attorney Howard Weitzman wrote in a statement that he expects Tohme to file a lawsuit against the estate, but that his claims are meritless.

