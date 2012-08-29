Jackson Family in Gary, Ind., To Mark Pop Star's Birthday

The Associated Press

GARY, Ind. (AP) -- Michael Jackson's son and daughter visited their father's hometown of Gary on what would have been the pop star's 54th birthday.

The children, 14-year-old Paris and 15-year-old Prince, were given T-shirts by Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson as they posed for pictures Wednesday at a casino overlooking Lake Michigan.

Nothing was said by the children during the brief presentation.

A vigil was planned later Wednesday at the house at 2300 Jackson St. where the King of Pop, his siblings and their parents lived until 1969. In the days after Jackson's death, fans piled stuffed animals, flowers and photos outside the home.

Other events planned by the family in Gary include a dinner on Friday and a concert on Saturday.

