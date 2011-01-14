Michael Jackson's father is set to launch a fragrance collection dedicated to his late son.

RELATED: Find out who the most-searched celebs were on Bing in 2010

Joe Jackson has teamed up with a French perfume company to create the male and female scents, called Jackson's Tribute and Jackson's Legend, which are inspired by plants grown at the King of Pop's Neverland Ranch.

The family patriarch signed the deal with bosses of the Julian Rouas Paris company last month, and the fragrances have since gone into production ahead of a March 7 release in the U.S. A portion of the proceeds will given to a number of Michael's favorite charities.

RELATED: Is MJ on Obama's iPod?

The firm's chief executive, Franck Rouas, tells the AFP, "With Joe Jackson, we are 50-50 partners in world sales, television rights and advertising receipts (for the collection) ... We did it very, very quickly. Usually it takes a year."

A representative for Jackson's estate has confirmed the project has not been authorized by them, branding it "a Joe Jackson deal."

RELATED: A look at MJ's life on MSN