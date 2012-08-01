LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Katherine Jackson's attorney says paperwork to create a co-guardianship for Michael Jackson's three children will be filed on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The filings will be based on an agreement reached last week between the Jackson matriarch and TJ Jackson, the children's cousin who was appointed their temporary guardian last week.

Perry Sanders Jr. says in a statement released Wednesday that attorneys will wait until Thursday to see how a judge wants to proceed.

Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff said last week that he didn't believe Katherine Jackson had done anything wrong but suspended her guardianship duties because she had been out of contact with her grandchildren for 10 days.

She returned from an Arizona spa trip hours after last week's hearing. Her grandchildren are ages 10 to 15.