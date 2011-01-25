In an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine, revealed that she's struggling to sit through court proceedings in the run-up to the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray. Murray stands accused of involuntary manslaughter over administering the drug Propofol, which killed the singer in June 2009.

"It's been a difficult time for me ever since my son passed," Jackson said. "When I'm in that courtroom, I can't stand to look at that man (Murray), and I go because I love my son. ... I just feel I have to be there."

Murray pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday ahead of his trial on March 28.

In addition to that case, Katherine is dealing with a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by the singer's estate executors against her business partner, Howard Mann.

Her associate is accused of publishing a number of unauthorized photographs in the new coffee table book "Never Can Say Goodbye," and the 80-year-old is taking the litigation particularly personally. "As far as the estate suing Howard Mann, my feeling is, when they're suing Howard Mann, they're suing me, because I authorized the book," she said.

As the court cases unfold, Jackson is also caring for her late son's three children, Prince Michael, 13, Paris, 12, and Blanket, 8.

But she insists she's not having trouble raising the kids despite her advancing years. "Michael's children are good children, and he raised them out of love and understanding," she said. "I don't have a hard time with them, because they know what, how their father had them raised, and their very respectful and also it's a difference today."

However, Katherine has one stern rule: She will not allow her grandchildren to follow in their father's famous footsteps until they are older.

She adds, "I wouldn't let (them) go into business at this early of age. Like, Paris wants to be an actress, and I don't think Michael would have let her. He talked about (how) he didn't have a childhood, he wanted to be more ... play more."

