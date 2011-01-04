Michael Jackson's longtime manager is planning to lift the lid on his life with the late superstar in a tell-all book.

Frank DiLeo, who worked with the King of Pop from 1984 until 1989, has decided to "set the record straight" about the music legend and will detail his time with Jackson in a new memoir.

The book will reveal his dealings with the "Thriller" hitmaker from the 1980s to after the star's 2009 death, when he began working with the Jackson estate to help put together posthumous album Michael.

He tells the New York Daily News, "(I'm) not holding back anything ... The truth has to be told. There's so much misinformation out there about everything that I'm going to set the record straight once and for all."

DiLeo also hopes the memoir will help put to rest rumors about the way Jackson's album of previously unheard material came about, adding, "I'm tired of people slandering my name when it comes to this particular album."

DiLeo's book will also detail his time as an actor and his famous appearance in Martin Scorsese's classic gangster movie, "Goodfellas."