Jackson Rathbone marries Sheila Hafsadi, source says

Jackson Rathbone is officially a married man. The 28-year-old "Twilight" actor wed girlfriend Sheila Hafsadi in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 29, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

"It was a small wedding," an insider tells Us. "Just close friends and family only."

Rathbone met Hafsadi, a burlesque dancer, during a tour stop with his band 100 Monkeys. They welcomed their first child together, son Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI, in July 2012.

Rathbone, whose real name is Monroe Jackson Rathbone V, passed down the family name to his baby boy. After his birth, the actor shared a photo of his dad, Monroe Jackson Rathbone IV, smoking a cigar to celebrate his grandson's arrival on Twitter. "The original (well, the fourth . . .) Bone Daddy!" he captioned the shot.

"I have one of the greatest dads in the world," Rathbone told Us in February 2012. "He's just been giving me amazing advice."

During a November 2012 interview on the "Today" show, the "Twilight" star opened up about being a first-time dad. "It's the sheer joy ... and incredible fascination of everything he does," Rathbone said. "I have pictures of his first poop. It was incredible. I called all my friends and texted them 'my son's first poop!'"

