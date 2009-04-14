LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Michael Jackson's possessions aren't going to the auction block after all.

Julien's Auction House and a spokesman for Jackson said Tuesday that the singer will retain possession of some 2,000 items from Neverland Ranch as part of a dispute settlement. The exhibition to promote the sale, which has been open to the public, will continue through April 25.

Jackson's production company sued auction organizer Darren Julien to halt the sale in early March. A judge blocked one effort by MJJ Productions to cancel it earlier this month, and another was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday for an injunction.

Julien has said he spent $2 million organizing the sale, which another auctioneer estimated could have fetched $12 million.