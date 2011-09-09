Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of Michael Jackson's doctor Conrad Murray today and court documents obtained this afternoon by ET reveal that Michael Jackson's children may be called to testify in the trial.

Blanket, Paris and Prince Jackson are all included on a potential witness list passed out to prospective jurors in an attempt to ascertain their familiarity with the family. Also listed are siblings Janet, LaToya, Jermaine, Marlon, Rebbie, Tito and Randy as well as parents Katherine and Joe Jackson.

Murray -- who was hired as the late singer's personal doctor to assist Jackson in preparing for a series of planned comeback concerts in July 2009 -- has been charged with giving Jackson a lethal dose of the anesthetic Propofol before the pop star died. He has pled not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Today, Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor deemed that 145 prospective jurors were cleared for further questioning, which will take place on September 23.

