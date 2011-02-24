LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Attorneys for Michael Jackson's mother have told a judge they will not pursue a civil conspiracy claim in a wrongful death lawsuit against the organizers of the pop singer's planned series of comeback concerts.

A judge previously ruled that Katherine Jackson could not pursue conspiracy and infliction of emotional distress claims against AEG Live without more information.

Attorneys for Katherine Jackson indicated their intentions in a brief filed Wednesday in Los Angeles. The judge rejected AEG's request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Katherine Jackson sued AEG Live in September, claiming the concert giant failed to properly supervise the doctor who later pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in her son's death and pushed him through a grueling rehearsal schedule.

AEG has denied any wrongdoing.