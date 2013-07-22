LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson's mother has told a jury she believes the promoters of her son's ill-fated comeback concerts watched her son waste away before his death.

Katherine Jackson tearfully testified Monday that she didn't know about emails discussing her son's health until after a trial against AEG Live LLC began nearly three months ago.

The 83-year-old is suing AEG Live, claiming it negligently hired the doctor convicted of giving her son an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

She told jurors that AEG's executives should have called her to discuss issues with Jackson's health before his death in June 2009.

She made the comments about AEG's actions after a lawyer for the company questioned her stated motive for the lawsuit, which she says is a search for the truth.

AEG denies wrongdoing.