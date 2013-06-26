LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Jackson has arrived at a Los Angeles courtroom to testify in a case filed over his superstar father's death four years ago.

The eldest son of Michael Jackson wore a dark suit and black tie Wednesday as he walked into the courtroom where a judge is hearing the negligence case against AEG Live LLC.

The 16-year-old is the first member of his family to testify in the case, which is now in its ninth week.

Prince Jackson has never spoken publicly about the day his father died in June 2009. His father's doctor summoned him to the bedroom. His father was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The teen and his siblings are listed as plaintiffs in the case against AEG, which denies all wrongdoing.