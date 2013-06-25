LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for Michael Jackson's mother says the entertainer's oldest son Prince will testify in the family's negligence case against concert promoter AEG Live LLC.

Attorney Brian Panish expects the 16-year-old to take the witness stand on Wednesday, becoming the first of three Jackson family members to testify.

Panish also wants to call TJ Jackson, the co-guardian of Jackson's three children, and TJ's brother Taj.

Prince Jackson is listed as a plaintiff in the case filed by his grandmother against AEG Live. The lawsuit claims AEG negligently hired the doctor who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

AEG denies wrongdoing and says it did not hire the doctor.