Surprise family friends! Sean Parker wed singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas on Saturday, June 1 in a ceremony with 300 family members and friends -- including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita.

The Bravo reality star tells Us Weekly that she attended the Napster founder and Facebook billionaire's wedding at the Ventana Inn in Big Sur, Calif. as a friend of the bride's family.

"One of my best friend's daughter married him," she explained. "I've known Alexandra since she was in junior high."

Parker's rep told Us that Parker, 33, and Lenas tied the knot "in a romantic, magical setting," and Laurita agrees.

"Their wedding was the most beautiful, magical wedding I have ever been to or will ever go to in my life," she told Us. "It was like stepping into a fairy tale. The detail put into this wedding was unbelievable."

"The couple is madly in love too, which is beautiful in itself," she added. "In lieu of gifts, the guests made a donation to Save the Redwoods."

To create the magical setting, a source told Us that Parker hired Ngila Dickson, the designer from The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, to style their guests and the groom's wardrobe. The couple's 6-month-old daughter, Winter Victoria, was also dressed by Dickinson.

"Academy award winning costume designer Ngila Dickson is creating gorgeous, inspiring, and unique designs that are both modern and whimsical," Parker confirmed on Twitter in April. "Sorry to disappoint, but the wardrobe we're giving wedding guests is essentially modern . . . There will be nothing medieval about it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jacqueline Laurita Attended Sean Parker's Wedding