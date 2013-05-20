Jacqueline Laurita went under the knife in between the fourth and fifth seasons of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," the 41-year-old mother of three revealed during a May 19 "Watch What Happens Live" special. The two procedures were done by Dr. Brent Moelleken, a plastic and reconstructive cosmetic surgeon who practices in Southern California.

"That's right, I said tummy tuck and neck lift," Laurita tweeted that night. "Thank you, Dr. Brent!"

Laurita, who has already admitted to having breast implants and using Botox, first considered getting a body makeover in February; she asked her Twitter followers to share their thoughts and plastic surgery experiences.

"When workouts and diets fail to put your body back in order after three kids, is there anything wrong with having a Dr. Brent put you back together again?" she asked her fans at the time. "I honestly think it's beautiful when people grow old gracefully. I have no idea why I choose not to. I'll fight gravity with a laser like Luke Skywalker."

Laurita then tweeted a link to Dr. Brent's website. "A tummy tuck would be lovely. Anyone ever do that and love it?" she asked. "Sounds tempting." According to his website, Dr. Brent's "hybrid tummy tuck" is performed through a C-Section type incision and is less invasive than a hip-to-hip incision.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns Sunday, June 2, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

