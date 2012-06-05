Jacqueline Laurita is sick and tired of playing nice around her one-time friend and Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Teresa Giudice.

Arguing that Guidice was in "denial" about her massive family feud with Joe Gorga, Laurita told Us Weekly at Monday's Samsung Hope For Children Gala in New York City that she's had enough of Giudice's two-faced antics once and for all.

"I always gave her my honest opinion and she would get upset with me," says Laurita, 42, who told Giudice, 40, to consider going to therapy with her brother on Sunday's episode. "She asked me for it, but then she would get mad when I didn't agree with her."

Once Laurita realized Giudice was taking advantage of their friendship, the reality star decided to sever all ties with the mom of four. "She's not someone I want in my life," says Laurita. "I realized that she was never there for me."

As Giudice's family struggles play out on national television, Laurita has little faith that her former friend can mend fences.

"Like I said on the show: if you're not looking for a solution, and you can't look into yourself to see where you have contributed to a problem, there's never going to be a resolve," she tells Us. "You're not open to it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jacqueline Laurita on Teresa Giudice: "She's Not Someone I Want in My Life"