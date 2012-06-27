Jacqueline Laurita is a true cosmetics junkie! "I always have something on my face," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star (Bravo, Sundays, 10 p.m.) tells Us Weekly.

"I'm pretty pathetic," the mom of three (Ashlee, 21, Christopher, 10, and Nicholas, 3), wed to Chris Laurita, 46, adds. "Before Chris gets home, I freshen up for him."

She even brings her beauty arsenal when she's on the go -- her Stella McCartney Falabella tote ($1,095, stellamccartney.com) is full of beauty must-haves.

"I really take care of my skin," the 42-year-old boasts. "I love Clarins Sun Wrinkle Control Cream ($28, sephora.com). It provides under-eye protection, and brightens that area too."

"Urban Decay's Naked2 eye shadow palette ($50, urbandecay.com) is my favorite thing right now. They're all neutral shades, so I can use it during the day or night."

"My hair always ends up in a ponytail. I carry a travel size bottle of hair spray and a mini comb for teasing!"

Other essentials:

Louis Vuitton Wallet ($750, louisvuitton.com)

Benefit Ooh La Lift Under-Eye Brightener ($22, benefitcosmetics.com)

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, SPF 20 Oil Free ($42, lauramercier.com)

Adonia Eye Therapy ($79, adoniaeyetherapy.com)

Not Your Mother's She's A Tease Volumizing Spray ($6, drugstore.com)

Victoria's Secret Love Spell Fragrance Mist ($12, victoriassecret.com)

Maybelline The Colossal Volum Express Mascara ($8, drugstore.com)

MAC 129SH Powder Blush Brush ($34, maccosmetics.com)

Acne One Step ($30, acneonestep.com)

Lancome Le Lipstique in Ideal ($24.50, lancome-usa.com)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jacqueline Laurita: What's in My Bag?