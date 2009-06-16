After 11 years of marriage, Jada Pinkettt Smith has learned to laugh about rumors that she and husband Will Smith are gay.

During a radio interview Monday on the Bert Show on Atlanta's Q100 , the star finds it funny that "that's the only way your marriage can work" to some people.

"I've heard all the things -- their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing," she said. "But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe."

The couple -- who are raising children Willow, 8, Jaden, 10, and Trey, 16 -- has no plans to try to convince people of their sexuality at this point in their lives.

"One thing Will and I are not here to do, is like, what's real for us is what's real for us, so you can either get on that bandwagon or not," she says. "I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one."

This isn't the first time the Smiths have spoken out about the tabloid rumors about their relationship or their religion (Smith, who was raised Baptist, is rumored to have converted to Scientology after befriending Tom Cruise).

"You have to let that roll off you," he said last year. "There's a natural narcotic my brain must pump, because negativity doesn't last."

