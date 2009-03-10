LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jada Pinkett Smith is adding another title to her resume: schoolmaster. The actress-producer and her husband, Will Smith, opened the New Village Leadership Academy in Calabasas, Calif., last fall. The school is for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

Now Pinkett Smith hopes to open a companion high school.

Pinkett Smith says she decided to open the elementary school after developing a home-school program for her children. The school generated some controversy because it relies on instructional methods developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. But the school's director has said it isn't a Scientology facility. Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith is set to produce and star in a new series on TNT.