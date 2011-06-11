Jada Pinkett Smith loves crystals, and spent nearly $10,000 earlier this month at Crystalarium, a popular West Hollywood store, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Whether the actress just likes the beauty of crystals or believes in their healing power -- as do many Eastern cultures and native Hawaiian Islanders -- Will Smith's petite wife has long been a customer of the shop.

"She's bought quite a few items and even some books on the healing power of crystals," a source tells us.

MORE ON RADARONLINE.COM

PHOTOS: Jada Pinkett-Smith with Will. Jaden and Willow Smith at 'Karate Kid' premiere

PHOTOS: When Plastic Is Not Fantastic-Stars Who Went Under the Knife And Regret It