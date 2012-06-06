There's a reason Jada Pinkett Smith has maintained her flawless bod for more than 20 years: "I don't eat for pleasure," she tells Essence.

Pinkett Smith, 40, explains that she "had the only West Indian grandmother that could not cook. She was an awful cook, and she taught me that you don't eat for taste, you eat for nourishment. And I have kept that over the years, so I can eat anything that's healthy."

Though she occasionally treats herself to French fries and pizza, the star of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted says: "I eat for my schedule so I have to eat high-protein, lots of greens and healthy carbs so that I don't fall flat on my face."

Her diet secrets aside, the actress and mother-of-three also reveals that she's planning to star in a movie with Will Smith, 43, her husband since 1997.

"Will is going to [shoot a film] with the boys probably, and he and I are gonna do one," she tells Essence. "He can't wait. He was like, 'You and me, next.' I was like. . . 'Let's do it!"

Pinkett Smith's latest film, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, is in theaters June 8. It features the voice talents of Ben Stiller, 46, Chris Rock, 47, David Schwimmer, 45, Sacha Baron Cohen, 40, Cedric the Entertainer, 48, Jessica Chastain, 35, and Martin Short, 62.

