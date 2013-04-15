Jada Pinkett Smith wants to set the record straight about her marriage to Will Smith. Earlier this month, the actress spoke to HuffPost Live about the rumors that she and her husband of more than 14 years have an open relationship, telling the site that Smith "is his own man" and "can do whatever" he wants. Not surprisingly, her comments sparked some controversy about the definition of commitment -- so Pinkett Smith took to her Facebook page over the weekend to clarify what she said.

"Let me first say this, there are far more important things to talk about in regards to what is happening in the world than whether I have an open marriage or not," she wrote in a lengthy post on Sunday. "I am addressing this issue because a very important subject has been born from discussions about my statement that may be worthy of addressing."

The star, 41, then went on to voice her opinions about "the relationship between trust and love and how they co-exist." Framing her argument as a series of questions, she challenged her fans to consider what it means to share your life with another person.

"Do we believe loving someone means owning them? Do we believe that ownership is the reason someone should 'behave'?" she asked. "Do we believe that all the expectations, conditions, and underlying threats of 'you better act right or else' keep one honest and true? Do we believe that we can have meaningful relationships with people who have not defined nor live by the integrity of his or her higher self? What of unconditional love? Or does love look like, feel like, and operate as enslavement? Do we believe that the more control we put on someone the safer we are? What of TRUST and LOVE?"

"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom?" she continued. "Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE...for us???"

She then directly addressed her previous comment to HuffPost Live. "Here is how I will change my statement ... Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so," she clarified. "This does NOT mean we have an open relationship ... this means we have a GROWN one."

This is not the first time the actress and her husband, 44 -- who have two kids, Willow, 12, and Jaden, 14 -- have had to defend their marriage. The couple have battled more than one false report of trouble in paradise, most memorably in the summer of 2011, when they were dogged by rumors about an affair between Pinkett Smith and her HawthoRN costar Marc Anthony. But it seems the questions have only brought them closer.

"Will is my best friend," she told HuffPost Live of the "Men in Black" actor. "He's been by my side for some of the most difficult parts of my life. You always have that for your foundation."

