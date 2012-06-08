This December, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith will celebrate 15 years of marriage -- no easy feat for most Hollywood power couples.

At the New York premiere of "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" on Thursday, Pinkett Smith shared her tips with Us Weekly for keeping the spark alive.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest couples

"You need understanding, acceptance and compassion," the 40-year-old actress advised. "And usually you get understanding through friendship, so you need to have that."

Pinkett Smith continued, "Fifteen years! It's amazing, isn't it? When I was doing the 'Today' show, there was a couple there and they were celebrating 59 years of marriage! And I thought to myself, 'Fifteen years ain't nothing!' So it's just the beginning, really."

VIDEO: How Will Smith surprised his wife on her 40th birthday

At Thursday's red-carpet premiere, the actress was joined by Smith, 43, and their daughter, Willow, 11."That's the whole point of having family!" the matriarch told Us.

Pinkett Smith added that she and Smith are currently "trying to figure out" their summer plans, but it's been a challenge "because the kids want to do one thing, but Mommy and Daddy want to do another thing."

PHOTOS: Star moms' best parenting advice

One thing is certain, however: Pinkett Smith is eager to be back in the spotlight. "I'll definitely be doing more on-screen acting. My kids are older now, so they're doing them," she explained. "And now I think I have an opportunity to do a little bit more."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Pop Culture's Best Alter Egos

Celebs Who Put Carriage Before Marriage

Funny Guys and Their Hot Wives