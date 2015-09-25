Tit for tat. One week after Will Smith publicly wished his wife a happy birthday on social media (in one of the sweetest posts ever,) it was Jada Pinkett-Smith's turn to heap praise on her husband.

In posting an adorable baby photo of Will under a canary yellow blanket on Sept. 25 to recognize his 47th birthday, Jada wrote,"I'm not going to pull out the calculator like you did but know this... you have a 100 percent of my heart and the rest of my days…"

Along with an emoji of a kissing face, Jada wrote, "Happy birthday, you exceptional man."

A week ago, Will won the Internet after posting a throwback photo of he and Jada from two decades back to wish her a happy 44th birthday. His post required some number-crunching.

"This was taken at your mom's house 20 years ago. That's a long time ago!!! So I decided to do some math…" he wrote of the image that showed the young couple sitting in the backyard.

"I have sung happy birthday to you 20 times and I have bought you 19 birthday presents (I was mad that one year). I have watched you blow out 693 candles (737 after tonite). I've told you 'I love you' at least 8,285 times. And of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet -- there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with. Happy Birthday, my Love!"

It's pretty fair to say that we can put a rest to those pesky divorce rumors for now.