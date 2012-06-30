It was a bash fit for rock n' roll royalty!

Legendary Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger gave away his daughter, Jade, at her Saturday wedding to disc jockey Adrian Fillary, Us Weekly has confirmed.

Swapping vows at the Aynhoe Park Hotel near Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, the couple's ceremony was attended by celebs including Mick Jagger's second wife, Jerry Hall, Kate Moss (whose daughter Lila Grace was a flower girl) and Jade's parents, Mick and Bianca.

The 40-year-old fashion designer bride's daughters, Assisi, 20, and Amba, 17, (from her relationship with artist Piers Jackson) were bridesmaids.

After the ceremony, the couple's friends and family gathered for a reception, also at the Aynhoe Park Hotel. Mick Jagger, 68, is expected to perform at the bash.

The only daughter of Mick and Bianca Jagger, Jade accepted festival promoter and DJ Fillary's marriage proposal in February 2012.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jade Jagger, Mick's Daughter, Weds Adrian Fillary