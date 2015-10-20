In his latest bizarre ramblings, Jaden Smith compares himself to Galileo, Banksy and says he's a "scientist." Let that all sink in for a moment.

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's 17-year-old son spoke to GQ and discussed his plans for the future, some of which is likely to make you shake your head. He doesn't really care, though, as he's relishing life as a young star.

"It's fun bro. That's what a lot of people don't realize. It's fun. It's so much fun. It's the best thing," he said. "People think you're crazy -- I feel like it's an honor, actually, for people to think I'm crazy."

He even wants to be known as "one of the craziest people of all time" and "break all the craziest records of life."

Why? (Wait for it.)

"Because they thought Galileo was crazy, too, you know what I'm saying?," he said. "I don't think I'm as revolutionary as Galileo, but I don't think I'm not as revolutionary as Galileo."

He later compared himself to Banksy, the unknown artist who has taken the art world by storm. Jaden wants to be like Banksy, someone who just disappears.

"No one will know where I am in 10 years," he said. "They'll see me pop up, but they'll be like, 'Where'd you come from? No one will know where I'm at. No one will know who I'm with. No one will know what I'm doing. I've been planning that since I was like 13. It'll be kind of like Banksy. But in a different way. More of a social impact. Helping people. But through art installations…. You know what I'm saying? So I'm just dedicating my whole life to helping the world."

His immediate future, he said, involves "bringing new technology to the world."

"Me and [sister] Willow are scientists, so everything for us is a scientific test upon humanity. And luckily we're put in a position where we can affect large groups of human beings at one time. And that's what I really encourage kids to do, is learn the things that you want to learn, because then not only will school become fun, but it will make your dreams come true."

Crazy. it's what's for dinner.