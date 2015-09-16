Jaden's jailbird? Jaden Smith and his new girlfriend were spotted cozying up during New York Fashion Week, but his lady's life in the spotlight could be somewhat short lived.

She could end up doing some time behind bars.

Sarah Snyder, a model and fashionista on social media, is currently being investigated for a felony in regards to an alleged theft earlier this year. The New York Post said the 19-year-old was arrested on June 15 and charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

According to New York's Bedford County police department, Sarah is accused of stealing a Hermes handbag from a shopping center in Katonah, New York, in February. The bag was valued at just under $16,000.

Page Six quotes a police source who said the crime is a class D felony, but added that Jaden's new lady was completely cooperative during the arrest.

Her legal troubles seemed a world away earlier this week, as she and Jaden showed some very serious PDA at the Gypsy Sport fashion show. Sitting front and center for the world to see, the young couple kissed and cuddled while watching models don the newest fashions.

The two reportedly started dating earlier this summer. They were first spotted together at the premiere of "Pitch Perfect 2." In mid-July she posted a photo of the two of them interlocking arms. Jaden gives off a look of boredom as his girl gives a wry smile.

"He's obviously really happy to be with me," she captioned the image.

He first appeared on her Instagram page in late May.