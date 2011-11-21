BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) -- A federal judge has sentenced woman to 3 1/2 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from the Mark Twain House & Museum in Connecticut.

Donna Gregor of East Hartford was also sentenced Monday to three years of supervised release. The 58-year-old faced up to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty in August to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors say Gregor was a long-term employee of the museum in Hartford. She submitted false information online to the museum's payroll management vendor to get more pay than she deserved, and also used the museum's check-writing system to write checks payable to herself.

Gregor used the money to pay for home improvements, theater tickets, dining out, mortgage payments, credit card payments and car payments.