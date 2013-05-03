And baby makes three! Jaime King and husband Kyle Newman are expecting their first child together, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly.

"Getting ready for another baby to be squeezed into this picture," King tweeted Friday, May 3 with an adorable family photo of herself, her husband and their two dogs.

The 34-year-old Hart of Dixie actress and 37-year-old filmmaker married in November 2007 after two years of dating. The two met while working on the set of Fanboys in 2005.

AT the CW Upfronts in July 2012, King shared with Us the story of their first date at Greystone Park and Mansion in L.A. "I'll never forget it. Kyle and I went to Greystone Park and he got me Pinkberry. He had been talking about this yogurt and I was like, why does this guy love yogurt so much?"

But the Pinkberry -- and Newman -- won her heart.

"So it was when Pinkberry first hit," the former model explained. "Then we went to Greystone, then we ended up getting engaged at Greystone and then married at Greystone. And he took me there. I never even knew it existed. It was very romantic."

