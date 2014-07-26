Putting a face to fertility issues, Jaime King took to Instagram on Friday to explain in detail the painful lengths she went to in order to get pregnant with her son James, now 9 months.

"For all the women out there who think they are alone in this #youarenotalone #ihavetobebravetosupportothers #realtalkhatterrifiesus," she captioned a picture of a long note.

In the note, King, 35, revealed that she spent eight years struggling before giving birth to James.

"8 yrs of pain & undiagnosed PSOC [Polycystic ovary syndrom] & Endometriosis," she said. "5 miscarriages, 5 rounds of IVF [In vitro fertilization], 26 IUIs [Intrauterine insemination], most with no outcome, 4-1/2 years of trying to conceive, 26 hours of brutal labor, early delivery b/c of sudden preeclampsia, tearing and tearing after the stitches were in once I was home."

The lengthy description inspired many of King's followers to share their own stories in the post's comment section and to thank and praise her for her honesty.

While this is the first in-depth explanation the Hart of Dixie star has provided for her issues with conceiving, this isn't the first time she's talked about her struggles. Back in May she spoke with ABC News about the daunting ordeal.

"This baby was a long time in the making and I feel like the universe put a little extra magic dust in him," she told ABC News. "He's like the happiest, most joyful, social and loving [baby]."?

