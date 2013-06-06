It's only been a month since Jaime King revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Kyle Newman -- and what a month's it's been! Since confirming her pregnancy May 3, the Hart of Dixie actress has been busying herself by getting ready for their little one's arrival. The Nebraska native opened up to Us Weekly about their baby-to-be during a Vidal Sassoon Salon Uptown event in New York City on Tuesday, June 4.

"I'm feeling good," King said. "I mean, every day is an exciting new day because everything changes so quickly!" Like many women, the mom-to-be has already been succumbing to pregnancy cravings. "I really want olives a lot," she explained. "And barbecue sauce!"

Former model King, 34, and moviemaker Newman, 37, have yet to decorate their baby's nursery. In fact, the Sin City: A Dame to Kill For star admitted the process has been a bit daunting. "I started looking online but it's really hard to find the right crib," King said. "There are a couple that I really like, but it has to go with the rest of my house because my house is mid-century."

King added, "There are so many things when you're having a kid that you have to think about. It's overwhelming."

Since announcing her pregnancy this spring, King has received several congratulatory messages from her Hart of Dixie costars. "We're all very close so I've spoken to all of them," she told Us. Production on The CW show's third season begins in July. "It's going to be fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jaime King Talks Pregnancy: I'm Craving Olives and Barbecue Sauce!