ET confirms that Jaime Pressly has been formally charged with two counts of DUI, stemming from her early January arrest in Santa Monica, CA, on suspicion of drunk driving.

Melanie Skehar of the Santa Monica City Attorney's Office tells ET, "We officially filed a formal complaint today. It's a violation of the California Vehicle Code section 23152 subsection A. Count two is a violation of the California Vehicle Code section 23152 subsection B with an additional allegation that her blood alcohol content was .20% or greater. Her arraignment is Feb 7."

On January 5, the 33-year-old former "My Name is Earl" star was pulled over by police at approximately 11 p.m. and subsequently booked for suspicion of DUI at the Santa Monica jail. An ET source spotted Pressly out earlier that night at the Santa Monica restaurant Locanda del Lago.

The DUI charge comes on the heels of news that Pressly has filed for divorce from husband Simran Singh after approximately 15 months of marriage.

