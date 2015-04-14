Is this the start of a new romance? Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams were reportedly spotted getting fairly cozy at dinner recently.

For the love of all things Hollywood, please make this happen!

According to the blog Just Jared, the twosome dined at Los Angeles' Odys + Penelope Brazilian Restaurant on April 12, seemingly in great spirits. They smiled and laughed as they talked throughout the meal, the site said.

PEOPLE magazine, though, says there is no romance between the two. "They're friends and they were catching up," a source told the magazine.

This isn't the first time romance rumors have surrounded Jake and Rachel — rumors flew around briefly last year as the two filmed "Southpaw," which hits theaters in July. During filming, the two were often spotted out together.