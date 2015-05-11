It looks like something is brewing between Jake Gyllenhaal and "The Affair" actress Ruth Wilson.

The two, who starred in a Broadway show together, were spotted sharing a "passionate" kiss on May 9, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

Jake and Ruth have been linked since December. In Las Vegas over fight weekend on May 2, the duo attended the same pre-fight party, as well, although they didn't arrive or leave together.

Over the weekend, though, the two took a fitness class together in New York, where they were in full "workout mode." After a hard day in the gym (and after they freshened up following the boot camp-style class,) they shared a "passionate but tasteful kiss" before leaving separately, the report said.

Recently, Jake told Ellen DeGeneres that he is, in fact, "single." Well, maybe not for much longer…