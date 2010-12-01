By Kat Giantis

After a quiet, G-rated courtship of coffee shop stops, apple picking and ice cream licking, Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift have officially come out at a couple.

The new issue of Us Weekly features the wholesome-appearing honeys strolling hand in hand and "looking more smitten than ever" during a "romantic" Thanksgiving in Brooklyn.

(And by "looking more smitten than ever," it means "walking with matching goofy smiles.")

"Jake & Taylor in love!" trumpets the mag. "From secret dates to private weekends with the parents -- after just five weeks!"

It seems the twosome is "heating up" and Swift is "love-struck" by Gyllenhaal, whose sister, Maggie, lives in Brooklyn and presumably hosted Turkey Day festivities.

"She loves his family and he loves hers," kvells a Taylor insider.

"It's definitely serious," adds a source of their budding relationship, which, in addition to the aforementioned activities, has included a rendezvous in London and a getaway to Santa Barbara.

And it's shaping up to be a big month for the pair. Taylor turns 21 on Dec. 13 (hence all the java sightings), while Jake hits the big 3-0 on Dec. 19. That means she'll be able to toast his milestone with champagne.

The "must-see exclusive" snaps showing actual physical contact come on the heels of some recent fuzzy photos of the couple getting caffeinated in New York and Tennessee.

On Tuesday morning, Swiftenhaal popped into the Frothy Monkey coffee shop in Nashville, says People magazine, where Jake ordered a cappuccino with maple syrup (yes, we, too, were desperate to know his drink of choice). A few days earlier, they fueled up at the Fido café.

"They were not trying to be discreet by any means," says a coffeehouse spy. "They were definitely a couple. They looked very happy."

